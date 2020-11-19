Djokovic praises Russian tennis star Medvedev as ‘one of the top players of the world’

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. World’s No.1 tennis player Novak Djokovic of Serbia praised Russia’s Daniil Medvedev as one of ‘the top players of the world,’ according to a statement posted on the official website of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) early on Thursday.

Late on Wednesday night, Medvedev defeated Djokovic in the second round match of the 2020 ATP Finals group stage in straight sets, booking the victory of 6-3; 6-3 in just 81 minutes.

"Well, I was, to be honest [not feeling well] a little bit, especially towards the end of the first set, beginning of the second," the official ATP website quoted the 33-year-old Serbian tennis star as saying after his match with Medvedev.

"I cannot allow these things to happen when you're playing one of the top players of the world," Djokovic continued. "He was just better, no question about it… He's serving tremendously well, moving great."

"[He didn’t] give me too many unforced errors and free points. Yeah, I mean, just not a great match from my side. I thought I could have and should have done better, but credit to him for playing on a high level," the Serbian tennis player added.

The ATP Finals are held between November 15 and 22, 2020 in London. The tournament is scheduled to move to Italy’s Turin in 2021.

In his on-court interview after defeating Djokovic, Russia’s 24-year-old Medvedev said: "I like to play Novak because he is one of the greatest champions in the history of our sport."

"When I was eight years old, I was already watching him on TV winning Grand Slams," the Russian player was quoted as saying by the ATP official website. "He was still young. It is always a dream come true to play against him."

"Of course, [I am] really happy to beat him. I was serving good and playing safe enough in the most important moments. That is why I got the win," Medvedev added.

Earlier this month, Medvedev grabbed his first title this season, winning in the 2020 Paris Masters. In his finals match on November 8, the Russian tennis star snatched a comeback victory of 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 over Germany’s Alexander Zverev.

Medvedev is now the fourth Russian to win the Paris tournament, after Marat Safin (2000, 2002, 2004), Nikolai Davydenko (2006) and Karen Khachanov (2018).

In early September, Medvedev reached the semifinals stage of the 2020 US Open, where he lost in three sets to Dominic Thiem of Austria 2-6; 6-7 (7-9); 6-7 (5-7). The Austrian player eventually won the Grand Slam tournament in the United States defeating Germany’s Alexander Zverev in the final.

Medvedev hit the international media headlines in the summer of 2019 with his maiden Grand Slam final appearance at the US Open, losing a dramatic five-set thriller to Spain’s Rafael Nadal.