Ukrainian volleyball player gets Russia’s sporting citizenship

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. A volleyball player of St. Petersburg’s Zenit, Dmitry Pashitsky, told TASS that he has received Russia’s sporting citizenship.

Pashitsky, formerly a Ukrainian citizen, obtained Russia’s citizenship in summer 2020. However, he had an Estonian sporting citizenship.

"Finally, this long-awaited day has come, I have been waiting for a very long time. Now I’m officially a Russian volleyball player," Pashitsky said.

"I’m very glad. It was hard to watch my guys together with the spectators, but I think in the upcoming game I will be able to make a debut on the ground. Although it is early to jump the gun, a lot more work needs to be done in the club," the athlete said.

After receiving Russia’s sporting citizenship, Pashitsky can become one of candidates to join the Russian national team, Head Coach Tuomas Sammelvuo told TASS. "Of course, Dima can finally play for the club. As for the team, there is still a long way to go. It’s important that now all the paperwork has been done. Now there is one more candidate for the Russian team," he said.

Pashitsky, 32, has been playing for Zenit since 2020. Starting from 2009, Pashitsky played for various volleyball clubs in Estonia, France and Poland before signing with Russia’s Kuzbass Kemerovo volleyball club in 2017. In 2019, he became a Russian champion being a member of this club. He also won Russia’s Super Cup, Estonia’s championship, silver at Poland’s championship and a bronze medal at Russia’s championship.