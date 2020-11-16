Russian duo of European figure skating medalists Stepanova-Bukin to skip Moscow Grand Prix

MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. Russia’s 2019 ISU (the International Skating Union) European Championships' silver medalists in Ice Dance, Alexandra Stepanova and Ivan Bukin, will miss the Grand Prix of Figure Skating in Moscow this month, the coach of the pair, Irina Zhuk, told TASS on Monday.

The upcoming figure skating tournament, the 2020 ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating in Moscow, is scheduled to be held on November 20-22.

According to Zhuk, the pair of Stepanova-Bukin will skip the 2020 ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating in Moscow because they did not fully recover from their earlier diagnosed COVID-19 disease.

"They will skip the Grand Prix [in Moscow], because they have not fully recovered from the novel coronavirus," Zhuk said.

The duo are three-time bronze medalists of the European Figure Skating Championships (2015, 2018 and 2020) in addition to their silver from the 2019 European championship in Minsk.

Earlier in the day, the president of the Russian Figure Skating Federation (RFSF), Alexander Gorshkov told TASS that Russia’s two-time world champion in figure skating Evgenia Medvedeva would skip the 2020 ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating in Moscow this month.

According to Alexander Gorshkov, Medvedeva was set to miss the upcoming figure skating tournament in the Russian capital of Moscow on November 20-22, because she had been recovering from a previously sustained injury.

At the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s Pyeongchang, Medvedeva won two silver medals - in team’s competition and in women’s singles. She is also a two-time world champion, two-time European champion and two-time winner of ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Finals.

Global coronavirus crisis