Japanese PM, IOC president confident Olympics will be held on time despite pandemic

MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. Prime Minister of Japan Yoshihide Suga and President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach have asserted that the Olympic Games in Tokyo will be held as planned in the summer of 2021 despite the coronavirus pandemic, the Kyodo news agency reported.

On Monday, the prime minister and the IOC president conducted a meeting during the IOC leader’s visit to Tokyo which should be completed on November 18.

"In this meeting, we were totally aligned in the full determination and confidence to make the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 and the Paralympic Games a great success next summer here in Tokyo," the IOC press service quoted the IOC president as saying.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo were initially scheduled to be held between July 24 and August 9. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Games were postponed and are now scheduled for the period from July 23 to August 8, 2021 while keeping the Tokyo-2020 name.