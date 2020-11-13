Russia’s Volkov to hold UFC heavyweight bout against Dutch fighter Overeem in February

MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. Russia’s heavyweight mixed martial arts fighter Alexander Volkov has been scheduled to hold a bout against Dutch fighter Alistair Overeem on February 6, 2021, a source in the Russian fighter’s team told TASS.

"Alexander [Volkov] will fight Overeem on February 6," the source disclosed adding that the fight will take place during one of the next UFC Fight Night events.

UFC President Dana White confirmed earlier to US-based ESPN sports TV-channel that Volkov and Overeem would face each other in the headline UFC Fight Night event in February, but did not disclose the venue of the upcoming event.

Alexander ‘Drago’ Volkov, 32, has a professional record of 32 wins (21 by KOs, three by submissions and eight by decisions) and eight defeats.

Volkov’s 40-year-old opponent Alistair ‘The Demolition Man’ Overeem boasts a professional record of 47 wins (25 by KO/TKO, 17 by submission and five by decision) and 18 defeats.

The UFC (the Ultimate Fighting Championship) is the largest MMA (mixed martial arts) promotion event around the globe featuring world’s top-rank fighters. Many Russian fighters have been participating in the UFC competitions, including renowned Khabib Nurmagomedov, who announced his retirement last month.