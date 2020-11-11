Russia’s Yekaterinburg on schedule for hosting 2023 FISU Universiade, says sports minister

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. The Russian Urals city of Yekaterinburg will be ready to host the 2023 FISU Summer Universiade in line with the previously approved schedule, Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin said on Wednesday.

On July 2, 2019, the Executive Committee of the International University Sports Federation (FISU) selected Yekaterinburg to hold the 2023 Summer Universiade.

"This region [in Russia] is one of the most experienced in terms of the organization of international tournaments," the Russian sports minister said addressing a news conference.

"The most recently major sports event [in Yekaterinburg] was the organization of matches of the [2018 FIFA] World Cup," Matytsin continued.

Yekaterinburg was one of 11 cities across Russia hosting the 2018 FIFA World Cup in addition to Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod and Samara.

"We are confident that with only 1,000 days left [before the start of the 2023 Universiade] we will manage to be ready in line with the schedule," he added.

Russia is set to host the Summer Universiade tournaments for the second time. Kazan, the capital city of the Russian Republic of Tatarstan, welcomed the 2013 Summer Universiade. Before the collapse of the Soviet Union, Moscow hosted the 1973 Summer Universiade. Early last year, the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk hosted the 2019 FISU Winter Universiade.

The program for the 2023 Universiade competitions, which are scheduled to run between August 8 and 19, 2023, is set to include Sambo and Boxing in addition to 16 compulsory sports, which are the following: Badminton, Athletics, Archery, Basketball, Table Tennis, Tennis, Water Polo, Swimming, Taekwondo, Volleyball, Diving, Fencing, Judo, Artistic and Rhythmic Gymnastics and Rugby Sevens.