COVID-19 tests of Russian national football team’s three players return suspicious results

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. Tests for the novel coronavirus of Russian national football team’s players Anton Zabolotny, Alexander Yerokhin and Daniil Lesovoi returned suspicious results, the press office of the Russian national team announced in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement stresses that the five tests, which were collected before the testing by the UEFA (the Union of European Football Associations) laboratory, returned negative. None of the team’s players display symptoms of the novel coronavirus. One of the players recovered from COVID-19 several months ago and has a high number of corresponding antibodies.

The coaching staff of the Russian national football team made a decision to substitute Zabolotny with CSKA Moscow FC forward Fyodor Chalov, who previously played two matches for the national squad.

The Russian national team is set to play a friendly football match against Moldova on November 12 and two matches of the UEFA Nations League tournament - against Turkey on November 15 and Serbia on November 18.

Global coronavirus crisis

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 51,902,300 people have been infected worldwide and more than 1,281,160 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 36,452,580 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, 1,836,960 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 1,369,357 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 31,593 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.