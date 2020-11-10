Russia’s F1 Grand Prix in Sochi on provisional calendar for 2021 World Championships

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. Organizers of the FIA Formula One World Championships revealed on Tuesday a provisional calendar of racing events for next year, which includes Russia’s Grand Prix as scheduled for late September.

"Formula 1 has today announced the provisional race calendar for the 2021 FIA Formula 1 World Championship which will be submitted to the World Motor Sport Council for approval," according to a statement from the F1 press office.

"The 2021 season follows an unprecedented year for Formula 1 in which the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a revised 2020 calendar of 17 races and the first international sport to resume its season," the statement continues. "The plans for 2021 have involved extensive dialogue with all promoters and their local and national authorities at a time of ongoing fluidity related to the global pandemic."

"As we have said before, we expect fans to return for the 2021 season and for the calendar to look similar to the originally planned 2020 season. We will continue to work closely with our promoters and partners and look forward to the start of the season on the 18-21 March 2021 in Australia," the statement adds.

The new calendar of 22 races of the 2021 F1 World Championship lists Russia’s Sochi as a venue for the Russian F1 Grand Prix on September 24-26, 2021. However, the Grand Prix in Vietnam, which was supposed to make its debut this year, was not on today’s provisional calendar for next year.

Chairman and CEO of F1 Chase Carey commented on the newly issued calendar of races for next year: "We are planning for 2021 events with fans that provide an experience close to normal and expect our agreements to be honored."

"We have proven that we can safely travel and operate our races and our promoters increasingly recognize the need to move forward and manage the virus," the F1 press office quoted Carey as saying. "In fact, many hosts actually want to use our event as a platform to show the world they are moving forward."

"We want to thank all our promoters and partners for their ongoing enthusiasm and collaboration and look forward to giving our fans an exciting season on the track," Carey added.

This year’s FIA F1 World Championships was intended to be the first in the history of Formula One to run in 22 Grands Prix around the globe, opening with the race in Australia on March 15 and closing with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The championship was set to see a debut of the Grand Prix in Vietnam’s Hanoi and the return of the Dutch Grand Prix, which had been absent from the race calendar since 1985.

However, the F1 racing calendar for this year was readjusted due to the global spread of the novel coronavirus.

On August 25, Formula One authorities presented an extended calendar of Grands Prix for this year’s prestigious auto racing championship stating that the list of the Grands Prix this season was upped to 17.

According to the official statement of the Formula One racing series in August four more races were added for this year - namely one race in Turkey on November 13-15; two races in Bahrain (on November 27-29 and December 4-6) and one race in Abu Dhabi on December 11-13.

F1 Russia GP in Sochi