US fighter Felder substitutes Russia’s Makhachev for UFC bout this weekend in Las Vegas

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. US fighter Paul Felder has been appointed as a substitute for Russia’s Islam Makhachev in the UFC lightweight fight this weekend in Las Vegas against Rafael dos Anjos of Brazil, MMA Junkie web portal reported on Tuesday.

"Paul Felder will fight Rafael dos Anjos on just five days’ notice, Saturday, in the new UFC Fight Night 182 headliner," according to MMA Junkie.

Paul ‘The Irish Dragon’ Felder, 35, currently has a professional record of 17 wins (10 by KO/TKO, one by submission and six by decision) and five defeats (one by KO and four by decision).

The much-anticipated bout between Makhachev and Rafael dos Anjos was scheduled to be held as the prime fight of the UFC (the Ultimate Fighting Championship) Fight Night 183 event on November 14 in Las Vegas, the United States.

However, Russia’s mixed martial arts fighter Islam Makhachev announced on Monday that he pulled out of his fight against Brazil’s Rafael dos Anjos this weekend because he ‘had caught an infection.’

The fight between Makhachev and Rafael dos Anjos was initially scheduled to be held on October 24 within the frames of the UFC 254 tournament. However, the bout was called off earlier in the year after the Brazilian fighter reportedly tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Russia’s 29-year-old Makhachev, who comes from the republic of Dagestan, currently holds a record of 18 wins (three by KO/TKO, seven by submission and eight by decision) and one defeat.

Brazil's 36-year-old dos Anjos boasts a record of 29 wins (five by KO/TKO, 10 by submission and 14 by decision) and 13 defeats.

The initially scheduled bout against Makhachev in October should have been the first fight for dos Anjos in the lightweight category since 2016, when he faced off with Tony Ferguson and then moved up competing in the welterweight category (over 170 pounds or 77 kilograms). Rafael dos Anjos is also a former UFC Champion in the lightweight category.

The UFC (the Ultimate Fighting Championship) is the largest MMA (mixed martial arts) promotion event around the globe featuring the world’s top-rank fighters. Many Russian fighters have been participating in the UFC competitions, including renowned Khabib Nurmagomedov, who announced his retirement last month.