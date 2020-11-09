Russia’s Makhachev withdraws from UFC fight with Brazil’s Rafael dos Anjos

MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. Russia’s mixed martial arts fighter Islam Makhachev announced on Monday that he pulled out of his fight against Brazil’s Rafael dos Anjos this weekend because he ‘had caught an infection.’
The much-anticipated bout between Makhachev and Rafael dos Anjos was scheduled to be held as the prime fight of the UFC (the Ultimate Fighting Championship) Fight Night 183 event on November 14 in Las Vegas, the United States.
"I have invested a great deal of my time and strength preparing for this fight; I was at the prime of my physical shape, and as soon as I had started losing my weight [before the fight], my immune system went weak and I caught an infection, which would keep me inactive for at least one month," Makhachev stated on Instagram.
"This is not the first time, when our team encountered this infection and many fighters were forced to cancel their fights in the past," the Russian fighter continued.
The fight between Makhachev and Rafael dos Anjos was initially scheduled to be held on October 24 within the frames of the UFC 254 tournament. However, the bout was called off earlier in the year after the Brazilian fighter reportedly tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
"This year was very difficult for my career, because many of my fights were cancelled; but I promise all of you that I will continue walking the path toward this [Champion’s] belt until the very end, no matter what it costs me," Makhachev added.
Late on Sunday night, ESPN’s Brett Okamoto stated on his Twitter account: "Islam Makhachev out of Saturday’s UFC Fight Night main event, per sources. UFC looking for a short-notice replacement to face Rafael dos Anjos on Saturday."
Russia’s 29-year-old Makhachev, who comes from the republic of Dagestan, currently holds a record of 18 wins (three by KO/TKO, seven by submission and eight by decision) and one defeat.
His 36-year-old opponent from Brazil boasts a record of 29 wins (five by KO/TKO, 10 by submission and 14 by decision) and 13 defeats.
The initially scheduled bout against Makhachev in October should have been the first fight for dos Anjos in the lightweight category since 2016, when he faced off with Tony Ferguson and then moved up competing in the welterweight category (over 170 pounds or 77 kilograms). Rafael dos Anjos is also a former UFC Champion in the lightweight category.
The UFC (the Ultimate Fighting Championship) is the largest MMA (mixed martial arts) promotion event around the globe featuring the world’s top-rank fighters. Many Russian fighters have been participating in the UFC competitions, including renowned Khabib Nurmagomedov, who announced his retirement last month.
