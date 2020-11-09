Russian Daniil Medvedev climbs to No. 4 in ATP ranking

TASS, November 9. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev has climbed one spot in the ATP ranking to reach No. 4, the updated list is available on the ATP website.

The Russian has surpassed Swiss Roger Federer following his Paris Masters victory on Sunday. Russian Andrey Rubled has held on to his No. 8 ranking, while Russian Karen Khachanov dropped one place to No. 20.

Serb Novak Djokovic leads the ranking and has secured his record-tying sixth No. 1 season finish. Spaniard Rafael Nadal follows in the second place, while Austria’s Dominic Thiem is placed third.

The ATP Finals starts on November 15, Medvedev and Rublev have qualified to take part in it.

ATP rankings November 9:

1 (1). Novak Djokovic (Serbia) - 11,830 points;

2 (2). Rafael Nadal (Spain) - 9,850;

3 (3). Dominic Thiem (Austria) - 9,125;

4 (5). Daniil Medvedev (Russia) - 6,970;

5 (4). Roger Federer (Switzerland) - 6,630;

6 (6). Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) - 5,925;

7 (7). Alexander Zverev (Germany) - 5,525;

8 (8). Andrey Rublev (Russia) - 3,919;

9 (9). Diego Schwartzman (Argentina) - 3,455;

10 (10). Matteo Berrettini (Italy) - 3,075...

17 (17). Karen Khachanov (Russia) - 2,245.