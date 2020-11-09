Russian sambists earn 25 medals at World Championships in Serbia

TASS, November 8. /TASS/. Russian athletes have won 17 gold medals at the World Sambo Championships in Novi Sad, Serbia.

The last day of the competitions saw Russian sambists Anastasia Valova (56 kg), Olga Artoshina (80 kg), Samvel Kazarian (82 kg) and Artem Osipenko (100 kg) winning gold medals. Moreover, Russian athletes also won a silver and a bronze medals, while three more sambists earned three gold medals in combat sambo events.

The Russian national team scored 25 medals overall (17 gold, 4 silver and 4 bronze), ranking first in the medal table. The Belarusian national team finished second (3-3-5), while Ukraine came third (2-7-10).

The World Sambo Championships have been held annually since 1973. Initially, the 2020 edition was supposed to take place in Ashgabat, but the Turkmen Sambo Federation was forced to pull out of the event due to coronavirus restrictions.