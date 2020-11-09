Daniil Medvedev wins Paris Masters, first title of 2020

TASS, November 8. Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev has captured his first title of the 2020 season at the Paris Masters, prevailing in a tight three-set match against Germany’s Alexander Zverev 5-7, 6-4, 6-1.

Medvedev is the fourth Russian to win the Paris Masters with Marat Safin winning it three times (2000, 2002 and 2004), while Nikolay Davydenko won the tournament in 2006 and Karen Khachanov was one of the recent winners in 2018. This year’s edition offered 3.15 million euros in prize money.

Following the thrilling final, Medvedev took to Twitter to thank his fans for support this complicated year and promising to play well in London where the ATP Finals will be played. In 2020, the Russian failed to reach any finals but managed to turn it around in Paris by defeating his difficult opponent.

According to President of the Russian Tennis Federation Shamil Tarpishchev, nerves are the key reason behind his good performance. "Daniil’s nervous system found the game rhythm. He played patchy tennis before that, from good to bad," he told TASS. "In the beginning of the match, Zverev was beating him in long rallies, but he overcame himself in the match, was lucky in the second set and later simply broke his opponent completely in the third set."

Second victory in seven matches

Medvedev truly has tough times playing Zverev. The players met for the seventh time, all their matches were played on hard. The Russian scored his second victory in seven tries, his first victory came in last year in Shanghai, another Masters final. The Russian played his fourth Masters final, taking home his third title of this category.

"Prior to this match, Medvedev was 1-5 in head-to-head meetings with Zverev. He is a difficult opponent to face for Daniil for a number of reasons. It is nice to see that Medvedev’s quality of play is rising," Tarpishchev noted, adding that the Russian is on the right track and gaining momentum.

Medvedev has now won eight ATP titles, while his best Grand Slam result is the 2019 US Open final where he lost to Spaniard Rafael Nadal in a five-set thriller. The Russian’s next tournament is the ATP Finals held in London between November 15 and 22.

The Russian tennis chief believes that Daniil can reach the final tournament of the season in brilliant form. Another Russian player, Andrey Rublev, will also compete in London among the top eight players of the season. "We have never had two [players] in the final eight. It is a historic moment," Tarpishchev added.