Russian tennis player Medvedev wins his first title this season in Paris

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev has won his first title this season, capturing the Rolex Paris Masters title. In a final match, Medvedev snatched a 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 comeback victory over Germany’s Alexander Zverev.

Medvedev is the fourth Russian to win the Paris tournament, following in the footsteps of Marat Safin (2000, 2002, 2004), Nikolay Davydenko (2006) and Karen Khachanov (2018).

After the final match, Medvedev addressed his fans on Twitter, thanking them for their support during the difficult year. He promised his supporters that he would perform well in London at the upcoming ATP Finals.