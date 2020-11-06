Russia’s hockey chief Tretiak addresses court in Lausanne on WADA-RUSADA dispute

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. Vladislav Tretiak, the president of the Russian Hockey Federation (RHF), spoke about the federation’s work and plans about hosting international ice hockey tournaments in 2023 addressing a court hearing between the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Switzerland’s Lausanne debated on a dispute between RUSADA and WADA in the period between November 2 and 5. Appointed judges in the CAS case between Russia’s RUSADA and WADA were Mark Williams (Australia), Luigi Fumagalli (Italy) and Hamid Gharavi (France).

According to earlier media reports, the verdict in the case is expected to be announced by the end of this month.

"I have addressed the court on Wednesday [November 4] as I was asked about the work of our federation against the doping abuse," RHF President Tretiak said in an interview with TASS.

"I have been speaking about how our federation [RHF] as well as the Kontinental [Hockey League] and the Youth [Ice Hockey Federation] are fighting against the doping abuse issues and what seminars we had already organized," Tretiak said.

"I have also answered questions about the mooted [2023 IIHF] World Championship," Tretiak continued. "We are already building a 20,000-seat capacity stadium and invested lots of money in this construction."

"This is extremely important for us, because it is very prestigious and we want to organize a grand holiday in 2023," the RHF president continued. "We [Russia] are good at organizing world championships, just like it was in case of the 2018 [FIFA] World Cup."

In September 2018, the Russian city of St. Petersburg was chosen by the IIHF management to host the world championship in 2023 with the scheduled dates of May 5-21. The IIHF Congress in Bratislava in May 2019 approved this decision.

The world’s governing body of ice hockey also announced in 2018 that the Russian Siberian cities of Novosibirsk and Omsk would be the venues for matches of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship.

WADA-RUSADA hearings in CAS

Representatives of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC), the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) as well as a number of Russian athletes took part this month in the hearings in CAS as a third party.

In November 2015, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) ruled that RUSADA was non-compliant with its requirements. In November 2017, a session of WADA’s Foundation Board in Seoul decided on extending RUSADA’s status as an organization non-compliant with the international standards. At the same time, WADA noted Russia’s substantial progress in reinstating RUSADA’s membership in the global anti-doping body.

On December 9, 2019, the WADA Executive Committee (ExCo) approved the recommendations of its Compliance Review Committee (CRC) to revoke the compliance status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) and to strip Russia of the right to participate in major international sports tournaments, including the Olympics, Paralympics and world championships, for a period of four years.

The WADA ExCo also ruled that Russia must not host, or bid for or be granted the right to host any major international sports tournament in this four-year period. Russian state officials, as well as the officials of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC), were banned from attending all major international sports tournaments for this four-year period.

The RUSADA Supervisory Board recommended on December 19, 2019 the agency’s Founder Board to disagree with WADA’s sanctions against Russian sports and to take this case to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) in Switzerland’s Lausanne. On December 27, RUSADA sent an official notification of its disagreement to WADA and the global anti-doping body turned this case over to the Swiss-based court.