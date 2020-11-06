Daniil Medvedev storms into Paris Masters SFs

TASS, November 6. Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev has powered past Argentine Diego Schwartzman to make it to the semifinals of the Paris Masters, the final ATP Masters 1000 tournament of the season offering 3.15 million euros.

The Russian, 24, prevailed 6-3, 6-1 over Schwartzman, who was seeded sixth. Medvedev is seeded third and will now face the winner of the match between Canada’s Milos Raonic (seed No. 10) and Frenchman Ugo Humbert.

Medvedev is ranked fifth in the world with seven ATP titles. His best Grand Slam performance to date is the 2019 US Open final.

Schwartzman, 28, is ranked 9th in the world with three titles to his name. His best achievement to date is reaching the 2020 US Open semifinals.

The Paris Masters is scheduled to complete on November 8.