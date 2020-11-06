Swiss tennis star Wawrinka says Russia’s Rublev ‘was faster’ and ‘better than me’

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka said it was tough to defeat Russia’s Andrey Rublev to reach the quarterfinals stage of the ATP Masters Cup, which is held in the French capital of Paris on November 2-8 and offers 3.15 million Euro ($3.7 million) in prize money up for grabs.

In the Round 3 match of the tournament on the courts of the French capital late on Thursday night, the 35-year-old Swiss tennis star Wawrinka (seed No. 12) defeated Russia’s 23-year-old Rublev (seed No. 5) 1-6; 6-4; 6-3.

"I think of course at the beginning he was playing faster than me, was playing better than me," Warwinka was quoted as saying by the official ATP website after the match. "It was tough for me to really find any solution when he's playing that well."

"I was still believing that I could change something in my game and play a little bit better," he added.

"I didn't start great the match, and he took the confidence from me also," said Wawrinka. "I think for me it was important to really focus on my serve."

"I start to serve better, to mix more, to get more free points, to start to push him a little bit more, put him on defense a little bit," the Swiss tennis player said. "That's when I knew I will have some occasion to break him. I'm really happy with the victory."

Warwinka is now set to meet in the quarterfinals stage Germany’s Alexander Zverev (seed No. 4), who needed in the previous round about three hours to knock out in straight sets Adrian Mannarino of France 7-6, 6-7, 6-4.