Russia’s Shestakov reappointed as head of world’s Sambo wrestling body FIAS until 2025

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. The Congress of the International Sambo wrestling federation (FIAS) voted on Thursday to keep Russia’s Vasily Shestakov as the federation’s president until 2025, the press office of FIAS announced in a statement.

"The delegates to the Congress of the International Sambo Federation voted to extend the powers of the current President Vasily Shestakov until November 2025," according to the statement. "The re-election was decided unanimously."

The statement quoted FIAS Secretary General Roberto Ferraris as saying during the Congress session that "Shestakov will remain the president until November 2025."

The world’s governing body of Sambo wrestling also added that: "The proposal to extend the term of office of 67-year-old Shestakov was put forward by the head of the European and All-Russian SAMBO Federations, Sergei Eliseev. Shestakov has been the head of FIAS since 2009."

Sambo wrestling

Sambo wrestling originated in Russia in the 1920s, when soldiers of the then-Soviet Army developed their own hand-to-hand combat technique. The word Sambo is a Russian acronym, which stands for "self-defense without weapons."

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated in 2016, speaking about Sambo wrestling and its global perspectives, that the Russia-originated wrestling should be included in the Olympic program, but it would require a lengthy and labor-consuming period.

In November 2018, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued its official recognition for the Sambo wrestling as an Olympic competition, which can help the sport to officially enter the Olympic program of wrestling competitions in the future and to secure a financial assistance on behalf of the global Olympic body.