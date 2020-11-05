Daniil Medvedev battles through to Paris Masters QFs

TASS, November 5. /TASS/. Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev has defeated Australia’s Alex de Minaur to progress to the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters.

The Russian, 24, is seeded third and prevailed 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 to grab the victory over the Australian (seed No. 16). Medvedev will next face Argentine Diego Schwartzman (seed No. 6).

Medvedev is ranked fifth in the world with seven ATP titles. His best Grand Slam performance to date is the 2019 US Open final.

De Minaur, 21, is ranked 25th in the world with three ATP titles to his name. His best achievement to date is reaching the 2020 US Open quarterfinals.

The Paris Masters is scheduled to complete on November 8 offering 3.15 million euros in prize money.