European Women’s Handball Championship on schedule despite COVID-19 pandemic

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. Preparations for the 2020 European Women’s Handball Championship in December are in line with the previously approved schedule, the press office of the European Handball Federation (EHF) announced to TASS on Thursday.

Matches of the 2020 European Women’s Handball Championship are scheduled to be co-hosted by Denmark and Norway between December 3 and 20. The European Handball Federation hopes that the tournament will not be cancelled or postponed due to the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus.

"When it comes to the Women’s EHF Euro 2020 in Norway and Denmark, we continue to be in close contact with the organizers, harmonize the hygiene concept for both countries and are currently waiting for feedback from the Norwegian authorities," the EHF press office said in a statement for TASS.

"Once these concepts have been finalized, the EHF will be able to comment further on EHF EURO 2020," the statement reads. "The EHF is confident that it will take place as scheduled."

A total number of 16 national teams qualified for the biennial tournament as divided into four groups (Groups A, B, C and D). The matches of the upcoming European championship will be played in the Danish cities of Herning and Frederikshavn, as well as in Norway’s Stavanger, Trondheim and Oslo.

The Russian national team was placed in Group B of the Preliminary Round of the 2020 European Women’s Handball Championship along with the teams from Sweden, Spain and the Czech Republic.

Global coronavirus crisis

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 48,570,760 people have been infected worldwide and more than 1,233,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 34,788,100 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

EHF Women’s Handball Championships

The biennial European Women’s Handball Championship will be co-hosted in 2020 by Denmark and Norway, while the 2022 edition will be held in North Macedonia, Montenegro and Slovenia. The previous edition of the European Women’s Handball Championships was hosted by France in 2018, when the team of hosts won the championship defeating Russia 24-21 in the final match.

In September 2020, the Russian Handball Federation (RHF) submitted a bid to host the 2024 European Women’s Handball Championship in Russia. The bid offers four Russian cities as the venues for matches of the 2024 European Women’s Handball Championship, which are Moscow, Krasnodar, St. Petersburg and Rostov-on-Don.