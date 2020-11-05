Russia’s Zabit Magomedsharipov may hold his next UFC fight in January

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. Russian mixed martial arts fighter Zabit Magomedsharipov, who competes in the featherweight category, plans to hold his next UFC fight next January, a source in the team of the Russian fighter told TASS on Thursday.

"We plan a fight for Zabit [Magomedsharipov] in January and one of his possible opponents is Yair Rodriguez," the source said. "Zabit should take off to the United States in the near future to start training sessions for his next fight."

The 28-year-old Mexican fighter, Yair ‘El Pantera’ Rodriguez, currently holds a record of 13 wins (four by KO/TKO, three by submission and six by decision) and two defeats in his previous fights.

Russia’s 29-year-old Magomedsharipov boasts a record of 18 wins (six by KOs, seven by submission and five by decision) and one defeat in his 19 professional mixed martial arts bouts.

Magomedsharipov fought last time in November 2019, when he defeated Calvin ‘The Boston Finisher’ Kattar of the United States.

Rizvan Magomedov, a manager of Magomedsharipov, told TASS in September that the Russian fighter was likely to hold one of his next fights vying for the UFC champion’s belt.

A featherweight category bout between Russia’s Magomedsharipov and his Mexican opponent Yair Rodriguez was initially scheduled for August 29, 2020 as part of the UFC 228 event, but was later cancelled.

Dana White, the president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, said at that time that the fight was called off because Rodriguez was diagnosed with "a high ankle sprain and a fracture."