CAS decision on WADA/RUSADA should be expected in late November - sources

MOSCOW, November 4. /TASS/. The decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in the case of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) should not be expected immediately after the hearing, it will not appear until the end of November, three separate sources told TASS.

"The decision should not be expected before the end of November," one source said. According to two others, the decision may become public only in December.

Consideration of the case on WADA sanctions against Russian sports takes place in Lausanne from November 2 to 5. The court's decision will decide whether Russian athletes will participate in the Olympic Games and World Championships under the national flag for the next four years, and whether the country will host major sports tournaments.