Lokomotiv draws 1-1 with Atletico Madrid in UEFA Champions League

MOSCOW, November 4. /TASS/. Lokomotiv Moscow’s home match in Group A of the UEFA Champions League against Atletico Madrid ended in a 1-1 draw on Tuesdsay.

The goals were scored by Anton Miranchuk of Lokomotiv (25’) and Jose Gimenez of Atletico Madrid (18’).

After Matchday 3, Lokomotiv is ranked third in UEFA Champions League Group A with two points. Bayern Munich tops the chart with six points, followed by Atletico Madrid (four points). Salzburg is fourth with one point.

On November 25, Lokomotiv Moscow will face Atletico Madrid in an away match, while Bayern Munich will take on Salzburg.