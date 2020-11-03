Russian WBC Interim Champion Povetkin’s return bout against Whyte to be held next year

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. Russia’s WBC (the World Boxing Council) Interim Heavyweight Champion Alexander Povetkin is set to hold his fight against Britain’s Dillian Whyte next year, Andrei Ryabinsky, the head of the World of Boxing promotion company, told TASS on Tuesday.

"The fight will be certainly organized in 2021," Ryabinsky said.

According to Ryabinsky, Povetkin was rushed earlier in the day to one of the hospitals in Moscow, after he had been diagnosed with a positive COVID-19 case.

Povetkin was set for a return bout against Britain’s Dillian Whyte on November 21.

"Alexander [Povetkin] is currently hospitalized in Moscow and is taking care of his health," Ryabinsky told TASS earlier in the day. "Everyone in his team, including Povetkin, is in self-isolation now."

On the night of August 22, Russia’s former Heavyweight World Champion Alexander Povetkin defeated Britain’s Dillian Whyte in the fifth round with a technical knockout to win the WBC interim heavyweight champion title.

The interim title allowed the Russian boxer to fight for the WBC heavyweight title, which is currently owned by UK’s Tyson Fury. Tyson ‘The Gipsy King’ Fury is 32 years old and his professional boxing career record stands at 30 wins (21 by KOs) and one draw.

In early September, boxing promoter Eddie Hearn announced that Russia’s Povetkin was scheduled for a return bout against Britain’s Dillian ‘The Body Snatcher’ Whyte. The 32-year-old British boxer holds a personal record of 27 wins (18 by KOs) and two defeats throughout his professional boxing career.

Povetkin, 41, is known to the fans as the ‘Russian Vityaz,’ and boasts a record of 36 wins (25 by KOs), two defeats and one draw throughout his career. The Russian boxer also won the gold at the 2004 Summer Olympic Games in Athens.

Before Whyte, Povetkin fought last time in December 2019 against US heavyweight Michael ‘The Bounty’ Hunter. Povetkin and Hunter fought to a draw on December 7, 2019 in Saudi Arabia in the WBA (the World Boxing Association) Heavyweight Title Eliminator bout. The judges’ scorecards read 115-113 for Povetkin, 115-113 for Hunter and 114-114.

Povetkin celebrated his 40th birthday on September 2, 2019 only two days after his win over Britain’s Hughie Fury.