Renowned Russian heavyweight boxer Povetkin hospitalized in Moscow with COVID-19

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. Russia’s WBC (the World Boxing Council) Interim Heavyweight Champion Alexander Povetkin has been rushed to one of Moscow’s hospitals on Tuesday, Andrei Ryabinsky, who heads the World of Boxing promotion company, told TASS on Tuesday.

According to Ryabinsky, the Russian boxer’s test for the novel coronavirus returned a positive result and Povetkin’s bout against Britain’s Dillian Whyte, which was scheduled for November 21, was postponed indefinitely.

"Alexander [Povetkin] is currently hospitalized in Moscow and is taking care of his health," Ryabinsky told TASS.

"He [Povetkin] is ill and he is running a temperature," Ryabinsky continued. "Another member of his team has also been diagnosed with a positive case and we have resorted to all necessary measures."

"Everyone in his team, including Povetkin, is in self-isolation now," Ryabinsky said.

Povetkin was set for a return bout against Britain’s Dillian Whyte on November 21. On the night of August 22, Russia’s former heavyweight world champion Alexander Povetkin defeated Britain’s Dillian Whyte in the fifth round with a technical knockout to win the WBC interim heavyweight champion title.

The interim title allows the Russian boxer to fight for the WBC heavyweight title, which is currently held by UK’s Tyson Fury. The British fighter is scheduled to face Deontay Wilder of the United States in December and Povetkin will take on the winner of that bout.