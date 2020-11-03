Japan opts to skip 2020 World Wrestling Championship in Belgrade citing COVID-19 fears

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. The Japan Wrestling Federation (JWF) announced a decision on Tuesday against sending its team of wrestlers to the 2020 World Wrestling Championships in Serbia’s Belgrade next month citing preventive measures in view of the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus.

The 2020 World Wrestling Championships was scheduled to be hosted by Serbia’s Belgrade between December 12 and 20. The national team of wrestlers from the United States earlier announced a decision to pull out from the tournament due to COVID-19 fears as well.

