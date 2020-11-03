Next year’s racing course of annual Silk Way Rally runs across Russia, Mongolia and China

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. The 2021 Silk Way Rally will be held between July 1 and 11 through the territories of Russia, Mongolia and China, the press service of the organizers announced on Tuesday.

The marathon motor racing event is planned to start in the city of Omsk in Russia's Siberia on July 1 and finish in China’s Urumqi on July 11.

The international rally has been held annually since 2009 across a wide array of routes and landscapes. The rally was suspended in 2014-2015, and changed its format in 2016, transforming into a transcontinental motor race marathon from Moscow to Beijing.

Last year, the rally started in Russia’s Irkutsk and finished in China’s Dunhuang, covering a total distance of 3,500 kilometers (almost 2,175 miles).