FIFA: President Gianni Infantino recuperating from COVID-19

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. The world’s governing football body, FIFA, has announced that its President Gianni Infantino, who was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus early last week, was ‘feeling better.’

According to a statement from FIFA on Monday, "A few days after having tested positive for the coronavirus, FIFA President Gianni Infantino has been in self-isolation and remains in quarantine."

The news about Infantino’s positive COVID-19 test erupted on October 27 as he was reported to have "mild symptoms" at that time while being placed "in self-isolation and <...> in quarantine at least for ten days."

"I am feeling better, but still have some mild symptoms," the FIFA president said. "I have received so many messages and letters over the last few days and I would like to sincerely thank everyone for their support, which is truly heart-warming. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

Infantino, 50, was elected the president of the world’s governing body in February 2016 at the FIFA Extraordinary Congress. In June 2019, he was reelected for another four-year presidential term.

Born in Switzerland, current FIFA President Infantino is fluent in French, Italian and German and also speaks English, Spanish and Arabic.

