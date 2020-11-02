Retired MMA fighter McGregor says Russia’s Nurmagomedov is a ‘phenomenal grappler fighter’

"A phenomenal grappler fighter," McGregor stated on his Twitter account. "The current best in the sport with it."

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. Conor McGregor, a retired Irish professional mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter and boxer, said on Monday that Russia’s Khabib Nurmagomedov is currently the best ‘grappler’ in the history of the UFC championships.

A phenomenal grappler fighter. The current best in the sport with it. I’ve the answer however and they know it. Congrats on the plumbing apprenticeship and thank you for the well wishes! Same to you and yours https://t.co/AUCYizMjRk

On October 24, Nurmagomedov defeated Justin Gaethje of the United States in Abu Dhabi, the UAE’s capital city, during the UFC-254 tournament, defending his champion’s belt for the third time in a row. The Russian fighter booked the victory over his US opponent with a choke in Round 2.

Shortly after the victorious bout in Abu Dhabi over Gaethje, Nurmagomedov stunned his numerous fans worldwide by saying that he would retire because he wants to spend more time with his family. Khabib’s father and coach Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov died in July amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On July 3, Russia’s prominent mixed martial arts (MMA), sambo and wrestling coach Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov passed away at the age of 57. Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov was hospitalized earlier in the year after he had been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. He had initially been taken to hospital in the Russian capital with a case of severe pneumonia and after being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus suffered a stroke and then spent a week on the life support system.

UFC Reigning Champ Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov, hailing from Russia’s North Caucasus Region of Dagestan, is the first Russian to win the UFC champion title during the fight against his US opponent Al Iaquinta in the spring of 2018.

The 32-year-old Russian fighter, nicknamed ‘The Eagle,’ is holding an unblemished record of 29 wins in all of his mixed martial arts fights (8 by KOs, 11 by submission and 10 by decision).

Conor ‘Notorious’ McGregor

McGregor is one of the most popular UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) fighters boasting a record of 22 wins (19 by KO/TKO, one by submission and two by decisions) and four defeats. He won his first champion’s title of the UFC in 2015 and later became the first MMA fighter to simultaneously hold the champion’s belts in the UFC featherweight and lightweight divisions.

Conor ‘Notorious’ McGregor announced in June a decision to wrap up his sports career. It was not the first time, when he announced retirement. On March 26, 2019, McGregor said he was quitting boxing. The statement was made on his Twitter account at that time and nine days later the Irish fighter tweeted his intentions to get back into the octagon.