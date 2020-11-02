Russian tennis star Medvedev ranked as World’s No. 5 in new ATP list

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev climbed one place up in the weekly rankings list of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), moving to the fifth spot compared to the previous ratings edition, according to the rankings published earlier in the day on the ATP official website.

The new rankings list shows that the Russian tennis player moved Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece one place down.

The most-recently updated ATP Top 10 is still led by Serbia’s Novak Djokovic, who is followed by the world’s heavyweights such as Rafael Nadal of Spain, Austria’s Dominic Thiem and Switzerland’s Roger Federer.

Russia’s Medvedev (5th place) is followed in the ATP Top 10 by Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece, Alexander Zverev of Germany, Andrey Rublev of Russia, Diego Schwartzman of Argentina and Matteo Berrettini of Italy.

In early September, Russia’s 24-year-old Medvedev reached the semifinals stage of the 2020 US Open, where he lost in three sets to Dominic Thiem of Austria 2-6; 6-7 (7-9); 6-7 (5-7). The Austrian player eventually won the Grand Slam tournament in the United States defeating Germany’s Alexander Zverev in the final.

Medvedev hit the international media headlines last year with his maiden Grand Slam final appearance at the US Open, losing a dramatic five-set thriller to Spain’s Rafael Nadal.