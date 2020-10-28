Russian racer Kvyat uncertain about his F1 future; pledges to do utmost this season

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. Russian racing driver of Formula One team Alpha Tauri Daniil Kvyat is uncertain about his future in the world’s most prestigious auto racing series, but pledges to do his utmost in the remaining five Grands Prix of this year’s disrupted FIA F1 World Championship, according to respected Motorsport Week daily.

The daily reports that Team Alpha Tauri (formerly known as Toro Rosso) is likely to part ways with the 26-year-old Russian driver for the next F1 season in favor of 20-year-old Japanese racer Yuki Tsunoda, who is currently 3rd in the 2020 FIA Formula-2 World Championship.

"Look, honestly, I’m not at all like worried," he said. "If I’m going to be in Formula 1 next year it’s good. If not, then so be it," the daily quoted Kvyat as saying.

"Everything is still open. It’s in these crazy conditions, you know, everything can happen," the Russian auto racer continued. "You need to keep fighting until the end, take your chances."

"I’m just doing my best, my best in these five races remaining. And then, whatever will happen; then I will make my decisions based on what it’s going to be at the end of the year," he added.

The Russian driver entered the Formula One World Championship in 2014 racing for Toro Rosso and in 2015 he stepped up to the senior squad joining Red Bull. In the 2016 season, however, he was replaced by Max Verstappen in Red Bull and was demoted to Scuderia Toro Rosso again. The best result of Kvyat in his Formula One racing career was second place at the 2015 Hungarian Grand Prix.

The 26-year-old Russian racer is currently ranked 14th in the 2020 F1 World Championship with 14 points. This season he suffered a subdued performance to his French teammate Pierre Gasly, who is currently ranked 9th with 63 points.

2020 FIA F1 World Championship

This year’s FIA F1 World Championship was intended to be the first in the history of Formula One to run in 22 Grands Prix around the globe, opening with the race in Australia on March 15 and closing with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The championship was set to see a debut of the Grand Prix in Vietnam’s Hanoi and the return of the Dutch Grand Prix, which had been absent from the race calendar since 1985.

However, the F1 racing calendar for this year had been readjusted due to the global spread of the novel coronavirus. The COVID-19 pandemic forced earlier in the year to cancel the legendary Monaco GP, as well as the Grands Prix in Australia and France.

The F1 press service stated on June 2 that the International Automobile Federation (FIA) approved a calendar of eight Grands Prix to start the 2020 Formula One World Championship. The list of eight approved Grands Prix included the racing weekends in Austria on July 3-5 and July 10-12; in Hungary on July 17-19; in the UK on July 31-August 2 and on August 7-9; in Spain on August 14-16; in Belgium on August 28-30; in Italy on September 4-6; and in Russia’s Sochi on September 25-27.

On August 25, Formula One authorities presented an extended calendar of Grands Prix for this year’s prestigious auto racing championship stating that the list of the Grands Prix this season was upped to 17. According to the official statement of the Formula One racing series on Tuesday four more races were added for this year - namely one race in Turkey on November 13-15; two races in Bahrain (on November 27-29 and December 4-6) and one race in Abu Dhabi on December 11-13.