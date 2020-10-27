Lokomotiv Moscow defeated by Bayern Munich in UEFA Champions League

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. Russia’s Lokomotiv Moscow lost 1:2 to Bayern Munich during a home match in the Group A of the UEFA Champions League.

The Russian football club clashed with the current UEFA Champions League winner at Moscow’s RZD Arena on Tuesday evening. Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich scored for Bayern Munich on the 13th and 79th minutes, respectively. Anton Miranchuk netted the ball for Lokomotiv on the 70th minute.

During Matchday 3 on November 3, Lokomotiv will take on Atletico Madrid, while Bayern Munich will face Salzburg.