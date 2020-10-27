FIFA President Gianni Infantino diagnosed with positive COVID-19 case

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. The world’s governing football body, FIFA, announced on Tuesday that President Gianni Infantino was diagnosed with a positive case of the novel coronavirus.

"FIFA President Gianni Infantino has received confirmation today that he has tested positive for coronavirus," according to a statement from FIFA’s press office.

"The FIFA President, who has reported mild symptoms, has immediately placed himself in self-isolation and will remain in quarantine at least for ten days," the statement said.

"All people who came into contact with the FIFA President during the last few days have been informed accordingly and they are being requested to take the necessary steps," according to the statement.

"FIFA sincerely wishes President Infantino a speedy recovery," the statement added.

Infantino, 50, was elected the president of the world’s governing body in February 2016 at the FIFA Extraordinary Congress in Paris. In June 2019, he was reelected for another four-year presidential term.

Born in Switzerland, current FIFA President Infantino is fluent in French, Italian and German and also speaks English, Spanish and Arabic.

COVID-19 global situation

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 43,959,120 people have been infected worldwide and more than 1,166,940 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 32,288,700 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.