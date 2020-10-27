Dagestan welcomes hometown hero UFC champ Khabib Nurmagomedov as he lands in Makhachkala

MAKHACHKALA, October 27. /TASS/. Reigning UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has arrived in Makhachkala, the capital of Russia’s North Caucasus republic of Dagestan, after he triumphantly defended his champion’s title last weekend, the government of Dagestan stated on Tuesday on its official Instagram account.
"Physical Culture and Sports Minister of the Republic of Dagestan Magomed Magomedov has personally welcomed Reigning UFC Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at the International Airport of Makhachkala," the statement reads.
On October 24, Nurmagomedov defeated Justin Gaethje of the United States in Abu Dhabi, the UAE’s capital city, during the UFC-254 tournament, defending his champion’s belt for the third time in a row.
Right after the bout, Nurmagomedov stunned his numerous fans worldwide by saying that he would retire because he wants to spend more time with his family.