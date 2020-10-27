Kremlin: Putin eager to meet with undefeated UFC champ Khabib, but no exact date scheduled

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to meet personally with Reigning UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, but no exact date has been scheduled as of yet, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Khabib Nurmagomedov says he had his last UFC fight

Asked at a daily briefing whether President Putin would hold a get-together with Nurmagomedov, Peskov replied: "Yes, indeed, the president said he definitely wants to have this meeting, but only after Khabib takes a good rest [after the fight] and the [COVID-19] epidemiological situation begins to subside."

"There is no definite date scheduled at the moment," Peskov added.

On October 24, Nurmagomedov defeated Justin Gaethje of the United States in Abu Dhabi, the UAE’s capital city, during the UFC-254 tournament, defending his champion’s belt for the third time in a row.

Right after the bout, Nurmagomedov stunned his numerous fans worldwide by saying that he would retire because he wants to spend more time with his family.