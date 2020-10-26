World Athletics to hold its traditional Awarding Ceremony this year ‘as a virtual event’

MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. The world’s governing body of track and field athletics, World Athletics, announced on Monday that its annual awarding ceremony would be organized this year on December 5 in the format of ‘a virtual event.’

"This year's finest athletics achievements will be celebrated at the World Athletics Awards 2020, to be staged as a virtual event on Saturday 5 December and streamed live on the World Athletics YouTube channel," World Athletics’ press office announced in a statement.

"This year’s ceremony will recognize exceptional achievement in what has been an extraordinary and unprecedented year, both on and off the fields of play, and celebrate the athletes who met the challenges of 2020 head-on to produce some of the finest performances in the history of our sport," the statement reads. "Once again, athletics fans from around the world will be invited to help select the male and female athletes of the year."

Commenting on the decision, World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said: "In a disruptive year our athletes continued to train hard and our event organizers went above and beyond to deliver four full Diamond League events and four Diamond League exhibition meetings, seven Continental Tour Gold events, a World Half Marathon Championships and a number of innovative virtual events including the Ultimate Garden Clash."

"Whilst this was not the year any of us had planned for, I am proud of our athletes, our meeting organizers and the World Athletics team for their tenacity and determination," Coe said. "This is what we will celebrate at this year’s Annual Awards."

According to the statement from World Athletics, "Eight awards, including those in three new categories, will be presented: Male and Female Athlete of the Year; President’s Award; Coaching Achievement Award; Covid Inspiration Award; Member Federations Award; Athletes Community Award; and Athletics Photograph of the Year."

COVID-19 pandemic