Russia’s figure skating teen prodigy Shcherbakova aims for 2021 World Championships

SOCHI, October 26. /TASS/. Russia’s rising figure skating star Anna Shcherbakova told TASS on Monday that qualifying for the 2021 ISU (the International Skating Union) World Figure Skating Championships was her main goal for the upcoming season.

Shcherbakova, 16, won two stages of the Russian Figure Skating Cup this year and qualified for the Russian Figure Skating Championship, which will be hosted by the city of Chelyabinsk in December.

Asked by a TASS correspondent about her expectations ahead of the season, Shcherbakova replied: "I don’t know at all what to expect from this season."

"I truly hope that the major tournaments will pan out, particularly the [2021 ISU] World Figure Skating Championships," she said. "Perhaps, this is my prime goal for the season, which, I hope, will take place."

The 2020 World Figure Skating Championships were initially slated to be hosted by Canada’s Montreal on March 16-22, but a decision was made in early March to move this tournament to a later date amid global concerns over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The major figure skating event was rescheduled to be hosted by Sweden’s Stockholm in late March 2021.

"If we speak here about me, I will do my utmost to show the best results at the Russian national championship, to improve further and to always stay happy after each performance," the 16-year-old Russian figure skating star continued.

"I did not like the feeling after a short program performance describing in details [in an interview with mass media] why I did not do my best," she said. "It’s more pleasant recalling later the moments of my good performances."

Shcherbakova is currently a two-time Russian national champion (2019, 2020); the silver medalist of the 2020 European Championships in Austria’s Graz; the silver medalist of the 2019 Grand Prix Final in Italy’s Torino; the 2019 Skate America champion; the 2019 Cup of China champion; the 2019 CS Lombardia Trophy champion in Italy’s Bergamo.

