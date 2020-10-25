UFC Champ Nurmagomedov’s decision to finish career is his choice - Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. It is UFC Reigning Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov’s own choice to finish his sports career, Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Sunday.

On Saturday, Nurmagomedov defeated Justin Gaethje of the United States in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates, during the UFC-254 tournament, defending his title for the third time. In a statement after the fight, Nurmagomedov said it was his last UFC fight.

"It is his choice," Peskov said when asked to tell what the Kremlin thought about Nurmagomedov’s decision.

The 32-year-old Russian fighter currently holds an unblemished record of 29 wins in all of his mixed martial arts fights.