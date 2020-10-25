Putin congratulates UFC Champ Nurmagomedov on another win

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladdimir Putin has congratulated Russia’s UFC Reigning Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov on his win in Saturday’s bout, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

On Saturday, Nurmagomedov defeated Justin Gaethje of the United States in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates, during the UFC-254 tournament, defending his title for the third time. In a statement after the fight, Nurmagomedov said it was his last UFC fight.

The 32-year-old Russian fighter currently holds an unblemished record of 29 wins in all of his mixed martial arts fights.