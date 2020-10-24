Head of Russian Direct Investment Fund says Nurmagomedov greatest fighter in UFC history

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. Khabib Nurmagomedov of Russia is a greatest fighter in the history of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), Chief Executive Officer of Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev told TASS, adding that he should continue developing martial art in Russia.

Reigning UFC Lightweight Champion Nurmagomedov defeated Justin Gaethje of the United States in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates, within the frames of the UFC-254 tournament, defending his title for the third time. In a statement after the fight, Nurmagomedov said that was his last UFC fight. RDIF is one of UFC founders in Russia.

"Khabib is a greatest fighter in the UFC history and a good example to follow for many people. Hopefully he will continue helping us develop UFC in Russia," Dmitriev said.

The 32-year-old Russian fighter currently holds an unblemished record of 29 wins in all of his mixed martial arts fights.