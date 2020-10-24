Khabib Nurmagomedov defeats Justin Gaethje to retain UFC lightweight champ title.
Flash
Khabib Nurmagomedov defeats Justin Gaethje to retain UFC lightweight champ title
Snowden says he married his girlfriend Lindsay Mills in Russia — Guardian
In the interview, timed to coincide with the release of his book titled Permanent Record, Snowden said he and Mills, who later moved to him in Russia, married two years ago at a private ceremony
Read more
Coronavirus makes people think of upcoming radical life changes, says Putin
The president noted that the pandemic had reminded people about how fragile human life is
Read more
Bolivia’s president-elect says he plans to cement relations with Russia
More than 55% of voters cast their ballots for the close associate of former President Evo Morales
Read more
Long-awaited bridge across Pur River opened in Yakutia
The bridge will favor smooth year-round communication with the mainland for settlements, where about 20,000 people live
Read more
Press review: Iran, Russia accused of ‘meddling’ and Turkey’s Karabakh gamble irks Moscow
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, October 23
Read more
Diabetes patients get infected with COVID-19 10 times more often, Deputy PM says
She noted that the diabetes patients have a higher risk of developing pneumonia
Read more
Russia intends to develop relations with China, Putin says
He noted that he constantly conducts consultations with the Chinese leader whom he called his friend. "We always find opportunities to move forward," Putin said
Read more
Joe Biden’s son and his partners received $16.5 million from Burisma — Ukrainian MP
According to the politician, Hunter Biden was paid by laundered money for his services for Ukraine's Burisma Holdings energy company
Read more
Too early to talk about formula of political solution to Nagorno-Karabakh issue - Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov noted that "Russia and President Putin are confident that there is no military solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and it can only be resolved through political and diplomatic means"
Read more
Armenia reports fierce fighting in eastern Karabakh
Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27
Read more
Erdogan vows to continue testing S-400 air defense systems disregarding US position
The US State Department warned Ankara of potentially serious consequences, if Turkey activated the Russian-made surface-to-air missile systems
Read more
Russia reports 17,340 coronavirus cases in 24 hours
This is the highest number since the start of the pandemic
Read more
Roscosmos CEO congratulates Soyuz MS-16 crew on safe landing
The Soyuz MS-16 spaceship’s reentry vehicle with Roscosmos cosmonauts and NASA astronaut landed at 05:54 Moscow time in the steppe southeast of the city of Dzhezkazgan in Kazakhstan
Read more
US blacklists Central Scientific Research Institute of Chemistry and Mechanics
According to the US authorities, the Institute is "connected to the destructive Triton malware" which "was designed specifically to target and manipulate industrial safety systems"
Read more
Paris still in the dark about who could have leaked Putin-Macron phone call
The French authorities continue probing the case opened after Le Monde published supposed fragments of a conversation that took place between the two presidents, a source in the French diplomatic circles told TASS
Read more
No need to return to non-working days regime in Russia, Putin says
According to him, Russian healthcare system worked quite effectively
Read more
German defense attache summoned to Russian Defense Ministry
According to Moscow, involvement of personnel and dual-use aviation of non-nuclear NATO countries, such as Germany, in drilling scenarios of the use of nuclear weapons is a flagrant violation of the Nonproliferation Treaty
Read more
Immunity against coronavirus may be long-term, expert says
According to the Pasteur Institute’s statistics Totolyan cited former COVID-19 patients developed antibodies that remained at a high level for a period of four months
Read more
Kurds would have never released IS militants without US insistence, says diplomat
The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman stressed that last week’s release of 600 Islamic State terrorists at the decision of the self-proclaimed administration in northeastern Syria aroused quite a few questions in Moscow
Read more
Soyuz MS-16 reentry vehicle with three crew members onboard lands in Kazakhstan
Returning ISS crew evacuated from Soyuz MS-16 reentry vehicle
Read more
Russia a trusted mediator in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict - Armenian president
Moscow demonstrated its commitment to finding a peaceful solution, said Armen Sarkissian
Read more
Russia to explain its stance to the West but will not put up with obnoxiousness — Kremlin
The Kremlin spokesman admitted that "there are certain complications" in relations with Germany
Read more
Terror attack prevented in Moscow, FSB reports
The terrorist created a stash, where the FSB officers discovered components of an explosive device
Read more
US says Russian ventilators were disposed as a precaution
In May, there were reports that Aventa-M ventilators have caused fires in Russia
Read more
Russian COVID-19 vaccine highly sought after abroad, Kremlin says
Russia registered the world’s first vaccine against the novel coronavirus on August 11
Read more
Gazprom to sell around 6 mln tonnes of LNG in 2020, boost volumes starting 2021
Asia remains the driver of LNG demand growth globally, with formation and development of new regional and niche consumption centers persisting amid ongoing globalization of the markets
Read more
This week in photos: Protests erupt in Prague, Trump counting cash, and geese get a ride
Take a look at the world in pictures from a TASS photo gallery
Read more
Gazprom eyes joint hydrogen projects with EU partners
Head of Gazprom Export, Elena Burmistrova added that Gazprom has its own developments in the field of hydrogen energy
Read more
Austria expresses interest in Russian coronavirus vaccine
The new director general of the Austrian-Russian Friendship Society revealed that a proposal was voiced that either the organization's members travel to Russia to get vaccinated or the vaccine is shipped to Austria
Read more
Russia will cope with sanctions imposed against it, says Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke at a meeting of the Valdai discussion club
Read more
Putin issued personal instructions to let Navalny be transported to Germany — Kremlin
According to the spokesman, the president's involvement was needed to override the restrictions on the blogger’s foreign travels
Read more
Advanced engine for Russia’s latest Mi-28NM combat helicopters passes state trials
The engine has proved to comply with the technical requirements specified by Russia’s top brass and can be used as a powerplant for the latest Russian helicopters, the company’s press office specified
Read more
No plans to unilaterally freeze nuclear warhead stockpile, senior Russian diplomat says
According to Sergei Ryabkov, Russia and US should agree on the subject of a future treaty and find common ground
Read more
Armenian top diplomat notes ‘remarkable unity’ of Russia, US, France on Nagorno-Karabakh
Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan lauded the talks in Washington on Nagorno-Karabakh regulation as very productive
Read more
Azerbaijan states full control over border with Iran
According to the President, the Azerbaijani forces regained control over three settlements in the Fuzuli district, four settlements in the Jabrayil district, and 14 settlements in the Zangilan district
Read more
Press review: NATO on guard over space threats and the ruble’s direction after US election
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, October 22
Read more
Moscow ranks fourth in 100 best cities for living and business list
Moscow historically has been one of the international cultural and civilizational centers, Deputy Mayor of the capital Natalia Sergunina noted
Read more
NATO’s nuclear sharing missions may entail dire consequences, says Moscow
Foreign Ministry Spokewoman Maria Zakharova recalled that exercises involving preparations for the use of nuclear weapons by the personnel of non-nuclear states was a flagrant violation of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons
Read more
Environment is top priority: Kremlin comments on Trump’s ecological remark about Russia
The US president earlier mentioned Russia among countries with poor ecology and air pollution, along with China and India
Read more
Lukashenko, Pompeo hold phone talks
US Secretary of State has called Lukashenko, no details of the conversation were reported
Read more