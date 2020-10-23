Russian weightlifting champion Maskhadova banned for doping for third time

TASS, October 23. Five-time Russian weightlifting champion Amina Maskhadova has been disqualified for eight years for violating doping rules, the Russian Weightlifting Federation (RWF) reports.

Maskhadova, 35, is currently serving her eight-year ban slapped in 2016. The athlete was also disqualified for two years back in 2013. Maskhadova’s next ban will start in August 2023 after the end of the current one.

The RWF also reported another ban for weightlifter Alexei Malyuk starting with December 3, 2019.

Maskhadova won the Russian championships in 2004, 2006, 2008, 2011 and 2013.