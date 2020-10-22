Russian Anti-Doping Agency says not going to scale down testing due to coronavirus

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) does not intend to scale down its testing of athletes despite the worsening epidemiological situation in the country, RUSADA told TASS.

"We are trying to maintain the testing scale and prevent suspension of it [testing] as it was in spring when we could not collect samples between late March and mid-June. In August, we collected 820 samples, while 912 samples were collected in September. All measures possible will be taken with a view to that," the RUSADA press service said.

"All the necessary steps to prevent the spread of the infection are taken in the RUSADA office," TASS was told.

Over the past 24 hours, the number of coronavirus infections rose in Russia by 15,971, bringing the total to 1,463,306.