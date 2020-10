MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Lokomotiv Moscow’s away match in Group A of the UEFA Champions League against Salzburg ended in a 2-2 draw on Wednesday.

Eder and Vitali Lisakovich scored for Russia in 19th and 75th respectively. Dominik Szoboszlai Zlatko Junuzovic netted their goals for Austria in the 45th and 50th respectively.

On October 27, Lokomotiv Moscow will host Bayern Munich. Salzburg to play Atletico Madrid in another away game of group stage on the same day.