CAS postpones biathlete Ustyugov appeal hearing due to pandemic

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has adjorned the appeal hearing of Russian biathlete and Olympic champion Evgeny Ustyugov due to the coronavirus pandemic, the biathlete’s defense attorney Alexei Panich told TASS.

"The new date has not been set," he added.

The CAS was supposed to hear the dispute between Ustyugov and the International Biathlon Union (IBU) on October 20. The IBU decision on February 13 found the Russian biathlete guilty of using a prohibited substance (oxandrolone). His results between August 27, 2013 and the end of 2013/14 season have been annulled. It is during this time that he won the Olympic relay gold in Sochi.

Should CAS rule against Ustyugov, he will be stripped of his gold medal along with his relay teammates Anton Shipulin, Dmitry Malushko and Alexey Volkov, while the Russian national team will lose its top spot in the unofficial medal table.