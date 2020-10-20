Fight against doping should not be politicized, says Russian sports minister

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. The fight against doping in international sports should not be politicized, Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin said during the opening of the session of the Conference of Parties (COP) to the International Convention against Doping in Sport.

The session opened on Tuesday in Moscow, with Chairman of the COP Marcos Diaz taking part in the meeting besides Matytsin.

"This year will make world history. The coronavirus pandemic has significantly changed the regular order of things, it posed a challenge that the world was not ready to face to some extent, and sports is not an exception to it. Globally, over 1 mln people have died due to the virus, and over 40 mln have been infected. The virus knows no borders; it is a global challenge. In these new conditions, it is crucial to unite the countries’ efforts in the fight against doping in sports, and we need to resolve these issues in a professional and constructive manner, without attempts at politicization and foreign interference," Matytsin said.

"We are very glad that representatives of the International Olympic Committee are taking part in our meeting online. I am grateful to President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach for his active participation in our work," the Russian sports minister added.

For his part, Chairman of COP Marcos Diaz thanked the organizers for holding the session in Moscow, noting that this event sends a strong message to the entire sports community.