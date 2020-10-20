Russian race walker Krasnov banned for four years over doping violations

TASS, October 20. Russian race walker Maksim Krasnov has been disqualified for four years for violating anti-doping rules, the All-Russia Athletics Federation (RusAF) reports.

Krasnov failed his doping test on September 5 at the Russian national racewalking championships in Voronovo, the Moscow Region. His samples showed presence of banned substances (S2 Erythropoietin and S62 Fonturacetam) in his body.

Krasnov is banned effective from September 28, 2020 until September 27, 2024. RusAF annulled his result at the Russian championships (fourth place in the 20 km race).