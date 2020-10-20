Russia’s leading gymnasts to be absent from national championships amid COVID-19 pandemic

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Most gymnasts, currently in training at the Lake Krugloye sports compound near Moscow, will be absent from the national championships in Penza for fear of contracting the novel coronavirus, the chief coach of the national team, Valentina Rodionenko, told TASS.

"None of the athletes on the main list will go the Russian championships. There will be nobody from the top ten. David Belyavsky and Sergey Naidin have refused to go. And Artur Dalaloyan and Nikita Nagorny are getting ready for a tournament in Japan," Rodionenko said.

"All are afraid of contracting the coronavirus while travelling from the training base to Moscow’s Kazansky railway station and then by train to Penza and while staying there at a hotel. There are many crowded places on the way, where the risk of infection is high. Anyone who is infected and suffers the serious form of the disease will have great problems with regaining the original physical shape," Rodionenko said.

She stressed that at the moment the gymnasts were in prime form.

"During such periods they are most vulnerable to infections. If taken ill, they will run the risk of missing the European championships. Preparations for the Olympics will be seriously affected, too," she said.

The international tournament in Tokyo is due on November 8. Eight athletes (four men and four women) from Japan, Russia, China and the United States will take part. The Russian team comprises Nagorny, Dalaloyan, Dmitry Lankin, Alexey Rostov, Angelina Melnikova, Liliya Akhaimova, Yelena Gerasimova and Yana Vorona.

Russia’s national men’s championships will take place at Penza’s sports palace Burtasy on October 28 - November 1. Female gymnasts, including juniors, will compete on November 4-8. Amid the serious epidemiological situation the organizers made a decision no spectators will be allowed to attend.

European championships

On October 5, the European Union of Gymnastics ruled that the COVID-19 situation in Azerbaijan was serious enough to move the European gymnastics championships from Baku to Turkey’s Mersin. The men’s tournament is due on December 9-13. It is expected to bring together 324 gymnasts from 39 countries. Female athletes will compete on December 17-20, with 304 contenders from 38 countries taking part.