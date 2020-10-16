Russia’s world weightlifting champion Shimkova provisionally suspended for doping

TASS, October 16. Russian weightlifter Svetlana Shimkova has been temporarily suspended for a suspected doping violation, the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) reported.

The decision was made after rechecking of the Moscow laboratory samples. Shimkova is suspended effective on October 16. "The IWF will not make any further comments on the case until it is closed," the statement reads.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said April that it had completed an investigation into 298 Russian athletes based on the Moscow lab database (LIMS) that contains their tests samples taken between 2012 and 2015. The data collected was referred to relevant sports federations.

Earlier, the IWF also provisionally suspended Russian European silver medalist Feliks Khalibekov, Aleksey Emelyanenko and Arsen Boraganov under the same conditions.

Shimkova, 37, won the 2010 under 69 kg World Championship medal as well as two more silver World Championship medals and two gold European Championship medals.