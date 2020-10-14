Russia, Hungary play out goalless draw at UEFA Nations League

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. The national team of Russia drew 0-0 to Hungary in a return match of the UEFA Nations League played at Moscow’s VTB-Arena on Wednesday.

Russia’s defender Igor Smolnikov played his 30th match for the national squad.

It was the seventh time when Russia clashed with Hungary. Russia scored five wins and played out two draws. The national teams of the Soviet Union and Hungary played in 26 matches. The Soviet team defeated Hungary in 13 of them and lost to Hungary in six, the other seven matches ended in draws. In the first match of the League of Nations group stage in Budapest on September 6, the Russian team won 3-2.

The Nations League is a new biennial football tournament for men’s national teams of all the 55-member states of the European governing football body, UEFA (the Union of European Football Associations).

The Nations League format was adopted at the UEFA Congress in Astana on March 27, 2014, and the tournament was aimed at replacing international friendly football fixtures, which sports experts often deemed to be useless.